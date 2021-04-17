Dr. Bonnie Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Cheng, MD
Dr. Bonnie Cheng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Cheng works at
North Jersey Gastroenterology1825 State Route 23, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-1484
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
She was my doctor for years and I trusted her 100%.. I was so sad my insurance was no longer accepted, I will be checking on and off for updates, she is 1 of the best!!
- Gastroenterology
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1053301010
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- New York University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng works at
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Constipation, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheng speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.