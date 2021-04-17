Overview

Dr. Bonnie Cheng, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Cheng works at North Jersey Gastroenterology in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.