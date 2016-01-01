Dr. Crouthamel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonnie Crouthamel, MD
Overview of Dr. Bonnie Crouthamel, MD
Dr. Bonnie Crouthamel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yakima, WA. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.
Dr. Crouthamel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Crouthamel's Office Locations
-
1
Generations Ob.gyn. Pllc3003 Tieton Dr Ste 230, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (206) 583-6079
Hospital Affiliations
- Yakima Valley Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crouthamel?
About Dr. Bonnie Crouthamel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1437592573
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crouthamel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crouthamel works at
Dr. Crouthamel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crouthamel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crouthamel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crouthamel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.