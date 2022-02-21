Overview

Dr. Bonnie Culkin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Culkin works at Salem Family Clinic in Salem, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.