Overview of Dr. Bonnie Eady, DO

Dr. Bonnie Eady, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Eady works at El Paso Obstetrics and Gynecology - North Oregon Street in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.