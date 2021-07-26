Dr. Bonnie Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Epstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Epstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Contact Dermatitis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2360 W Joppa Rd Ste 208, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 823-0350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding. Dr. Epstein is compassionate and caring. She is an excellent practitioner.
About Dr. Bonnie Epstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Epstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
