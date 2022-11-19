Overview

Dr. Bonnie Floyd, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Floyd works at Floyd Cardiology Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.