Dr. Bonnie Gong, MD
Dr. Bonnie Gong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Center For Women's Health at Evergreen12910 Totem Lake Blvd NE Ste 102, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
MD Gong is absolutely wonderful, very caring and attentive, I have been with her for the past 20 years, trust her experience and knowledge
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
