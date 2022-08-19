Overview of Dr. Bonnie Hayashi, MD

Dr. Bonnie Hayashi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Eastland Memorial Hospital, Haskell Memorial Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center and Stephens Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hayashi works at Hendrick Internal Medicine in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.