Dr. Bonnie Henderson, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bonnie Henderson, MD

Dr. Bonnie Henderson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.

Dr. Henderson works at Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Ctr-west in Waltham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henderson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Ctr-west
    52 2nd Ave Ste 2500, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 367-4800
  2. 2
    Boston Eye Surgery & Laser Ctr-west
    52 Second Ave Ste 2500, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 367-4800
  3. 3
    Ophthalmic Consultants Boston
    50 Staniford St Ste 600, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 367-4800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Drusen
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders

    Oct 07, 2020
    Dr. Henderson did a fine job on both of my cataract surgeries. After my first evaluation visit I needed extra information to make a choice of lens. The doctor called me back the next night and spent a good amt of time explaining her lens choice for me. She was kind, responsive, very pleasant and an excellent surgeon. I highly recommend her and her support team.
    About Dr. Bonnie Henderson, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bonnie Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Drusen, Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

