Overview

Dr. Bonnie Hiatt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Hiatt works at Yale Heart And Vascular Center in Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.