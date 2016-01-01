Dr. Kerr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonnie Kerr, MD
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Kerr, MD is a Dermatologist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University.
Dr. Kerr works at
Locations
Montana Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center2900 12th Ave N Ste 265W, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 237-7999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bonnie Kerr, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235241548
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerr has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kerr speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerr.
