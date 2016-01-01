Overview

Dr. Bonnie Kerr, MD is a Dermatologist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University.



Dr. Kerr works at Montana Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center in Billings, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.