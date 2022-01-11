Dr. Kimmel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonnie Kimmel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Kimmel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1450 Treat Blvd Ste 250A, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 296-9740
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kimmel is the best! She speaks on the level of the patient and carefully explains everything. She is thorough and precise. Strongly recommend her!
About Dr. Bonnie Kimmel, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimmel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimmel has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimmel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kimmel speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimmel.
