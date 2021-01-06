Overview of Dr. Bonnie Nadel, MD

Dr. Bonnie Nadel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Nadel works at Margiotti and Kroll Pediatrics, PC in Newtown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Trevose, PA and Warrington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.