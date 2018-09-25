Dr. Bonnie Reichman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Reichman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Bonnie S Reichman MD Facp LLC30 E 60th St Ste 701, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 688-7715
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Reichman is the best medical oncologist you can have. She is extremely thorough and went over all the info on my med records and asked pertinent questions. She views all your health issues as a whole and is always fully engaged. She is very responsive; when I am in Sarasota, FL she makes herself available and connects with my doctors here. She is in a word AMAZING! She's a Healer and one of very few doctors who regard her profession as a calling. Her asst Anna is the best.
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Reichman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reichman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reichman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reichman has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reichman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichman.
