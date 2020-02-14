Overview of Dr. Bonnie Sanchez, DPM

Dr. Bonnie Sanchez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Sanchez works at Fit Feet For Life in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.