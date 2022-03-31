Dr. Bonnie Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Silverman, MD
Overview of Dr. Bonnie Silverman, MD
Dr. Bonnie Silverman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman's Office Locations
-
1
Bonnie S Silverman MD PC475 Tuckahoe Rd, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 961-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverman?
Dr Silverman has been my eye doctor since my previous ophthalmologist retired. I couldn't be more pleased with her care. She is thorough and professional. She is direct in her engagement and offers helpful advise and ongoing support with eye issues. For me the most important decision is that I can visit an ophthalmologist with my insurance rather than just an optometrist. She has found a few issues have been able to be addressed early. She is a trained and skillful physician. These issues might have been missed at an "eye store" that prescribes glasses but is not looking for underlying conditions. I recommend Dr Silverman highly.
About Dr. Bonnie Silverman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871556274
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silverman speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.