Overview of Dr. Bonnie Silverman, MD

Dr. Bonnie Silverman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Silverman works at Bonnie S Silverman MD PC in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.