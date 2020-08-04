Overview of Dr. Bonnie Stamatis, MD

Dr. Bonnie Stamatis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Allen Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Stamatis works at Bonnie Stamatis MD Inc. in Elyria, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.