Overview

Dr. Bonnie Taylor, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kentwood, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University - Downers Grove Campus (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Spectrum Health Primary Care Partners in Kentwood, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.