Dr. Bonnie Waite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Waite, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bonnie Waite, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Waite works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Idaho Gastroenterology Associates425 W Bannock St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 343-6458
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waite?
My husband and I have both seen Bonnie and have always been very happy with her services.
About Dr. Bonnie Waite, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1770578759
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- U Wash
- U Wash
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waite has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waite works at
Dr. Waite has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Waite. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.