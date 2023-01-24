Overview

Dr. Bonnie Waite, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Waite works at Idaho Gastroenterology Associates in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.