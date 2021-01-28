Dr. Bonnie Wolf-Greenwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf-Greenwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Wolf-Greenwald, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bonnie Wolf-Greenwald, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Maple Medical30 Davis Ave Ste 102, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 328-2151
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
i found the staff friendly and the office clean no trouble getting a appointment for followup a little wait as a new patient but I think it was worth it. The doctor was nice and asked all your medical history and was thorough with her exam.
About Dr. Bonnie Wolf-Greenwald, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1104886530
- Emory University
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Columbia-Presby Hosp-Columbia P&S
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
Dr. Wolf-Greenwald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf-Greenwald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf-Greenwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf-Greenwald has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Hypoparathyroidism and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf-Greenwald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf-Greenwald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf-Greenwald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf-Greenwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf-Greenwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.