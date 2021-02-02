Overview of Dr. Bonnie Woo, MD

Dr. Bonnie Woo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Woo works at California Vision & Visage in City of Industry, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.