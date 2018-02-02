Overview

Dr. Bonzo Reddick, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Reddick works at Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.