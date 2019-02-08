Dr. Booker Dalton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Booker Dalton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Booker Dalton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Dalton works at
Locations
Digestive Healthcare Of Georgia95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4075, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-3200
Digestive Healthcare of Ga Endo Ctr Mountainside134 Mountainside Village Pkwy Bldg 500, Jasper, GA 30143 Directions (706) 253-7340
Piedmont Hospital1968 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dalton tried every test under the sun to identify my gastro issue. With a couple of colonoscopies, blood tests, etc. he finally found some polyps and removed them. He takes his time with his patients, explains everything he sees and is thinking. He is kind and very thorough. My adult daughter went with my for one of my visits and even she commented on his quality of care and his good nature. Sadly, I have switched health plans but would still return to him and pay out of pocket.
About Dr. Booker Dalton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1477557130
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Weill Cornell Medical
Frequently Asked Questions
