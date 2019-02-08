Overview

Dr. Booker Dalton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Dalton works at Digestive Healthcare Of Georgia in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Jasper, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.