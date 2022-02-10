Overview of Dr. Borimir Darakchiev, MD

Dr. Borimir Darakchiev, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Darakchiev works at Long Island Brain and Spine in West Islip, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.