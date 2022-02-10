Dr. Borimir Darakchiev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darakchiev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Borimir Darakchiev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Borimir Darakchiev, MD
Dr. Borimir Darakchiev, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Darakchiev works at
Dr. Darakchiev's Office Locations
Long Island Brain and Spine380 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 422-5371Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Difficult experience, difficult surgery, unplanned...Dr. Darakchiev was extremely thorough and guided me through a very long surgery and recovery. He was very patient and caring. Continue to be treated with him and very thankful. (K. Jacobs 2/10/22
About Dr. Borimir Darakchiev, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darakchiev has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darakchiev accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darakchiev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darakchiev speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Darakchiev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darakchiev.
