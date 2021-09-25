Dr. Boris Arbit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arbit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Arbit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Boris Arbit, MD
Dr. Boris Arbit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Encino, CA.
Dr. Arbit works at
Dr. Arbit's Office Locations
Encino - Primary & Specialty Care15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 170, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 732-6987
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arbit is great cardiologist, very knowledgeable, very attentive and truly cares about his patients which is very important! Thank you Dr. Arbit
About Dr. Boris Arbit, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1003195686
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arbit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arbit accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Arbit using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Arbit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arbit works at
Dr. Arbit has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arbit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbit.
