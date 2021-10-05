Dr. Boris Bagdasarian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagdasarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Bagdasarian, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Boris Bagdasarian, DO
Dr. Boris Bagdasarian, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Bagdasarian works at
Dr. Bagdasarian's Office Locations
-
1
Glendale Adventist Medical Center - Physicians Terrace1505 Wilson Ter Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-0105
-
2
Northridge Hospital Medical Center18300 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 700-5678MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Ernest A Bagner III MD Inc541 W Colorado St, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 409-0105
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bagdasarian?
Great physician, wonderful and caring human being. We need a lot of Drs like him. He is a blessing.
About Dr. Boris Bagdasarian, DO
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
- 1598758062
Education & Certifications
- City Of Hope UCLA Med Center
- White Meml Med Center
- White Memorial Medical Center
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagdasarian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagdasarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagdasarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagdasarian works at
Dr. Bagdasarian has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bagdasarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bagdasarian speaks Armenian, Russian and Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagdasarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagdasarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagdasarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagdasarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.