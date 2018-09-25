Dr. Boris Bogomilov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogomilov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Bogomilov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Boris Bogomilov, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Walker Heart Institute3211 N Northhills Blvd Ste 110, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 571-4338
2
Hidden Springs Dialysis Clinic3000 NW A St, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 463-8740
3
Washington Regional Medical Center3215 N Northhills Blvd, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 463-8740
- 4 813 Founders Park Dr E Ste 105, Springdale, AR 72762 Directions (479) 463-3090
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable, friendly, explains things very well.
About Dr. Boris Bogomilov, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian and Russian
- 1790749638
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
