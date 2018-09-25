Overview

Dr. Boris Bogomilov, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bogomilov works at Walker Heart Institute in Fayetteville, AR with other offices in Bentonville, AR and Springdale, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.