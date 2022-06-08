Dr. Boris Borodulin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borodulin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Borodulin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SULTAN AGUNG MOSLEM UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Core Spine & Wellness LLC180 Tices Ln Bldg A, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 247-1040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Cigna
He has a very calm demeanor, shows great interest in helping his patients, treats patients like family, listens and hears all your concerns, his knowledge regarding mental health is excellent, he offers options to help his patients, always returns patients calls promptly especially if there is an emergency, he is extremely dependable, and we do not know what we would do without him. He has been a blessing to our family and we are grateful for all that he does to help us.
Psychiatry
39 years of experience
English, Polish
SULTAN AGUNG MOSLEM UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Borodulin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borodulin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borodulin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borodulin has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borodulin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borodulin speaks Polish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Borodulin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borodulin.
