Dr. Boris Borodulin, MD

Psychiatry
4.9 (30)
Map Pin Small East Brunswick, NJ
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Boris Borodulin, MD

Dr. Boris Borodulin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SULTAN AGUNG MOSLEM UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Borodulin works at Core Spine & Wellness LLC in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Borodulin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Core Spine & Wellness LLC
    180 Tices Ln Bldg A, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 247-1040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 08, 2022
    He has a very calm demeanor, shows great interest in helping his patients, treats patients like family, listens and hears all your concerns, his knowledge regarding mental health is excellent, he offers options to help his patients, always returns patients calls promptly especially if there is an emergency, he is extremely dependable, and we do not know what we would do without him. He has been a blessing to our family and we are grateful for all that he does to help us.
    Joan Korygoski — Jun 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Boris Borodulin, MD
    About Dr. Boris Borodulin, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1770646358
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SULTAN AGUNG MOSLEM UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boris Borodulin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borodulin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borodulin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borodulin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borodulin works at Core Spine & Wellness LLC in East Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Borodulin’s profile.

    Dr. Borodulin has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borodulin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Borodulin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borodulin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borodulin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borodulin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

