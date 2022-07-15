Dr. Boris Bujila, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bujila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Bujila, DDS
Overview
Dr. Boris Bujila, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naples, FL.
Dr. Bujila works at
Locations
Grand Lely Dental Care7705 Collier Blvd Unit 404, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 388-7062
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bujila?
While I was quite surprised by what I needed done, I was pleased with the care and professionalism of the staff
About Dr. Boris Bujila, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bujila has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bujila accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bujila using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bujila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bujila. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bujila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bujila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bujila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.