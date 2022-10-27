Overview

Dr. Boris Cvetkovski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Cvetkovski works at Gastro Intestinal Hlthcre in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.