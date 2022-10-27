See All Gastroenterologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Boris Cvetkovski, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (58)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Boris Cvetkovski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Cvetkovski works at Gastro Intestinal Hlthcre in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Diseases Diagnostic Center
    2011 Falls Valley Dr Ste 106, Raleigh, NC 27615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 870-1311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 27, 2022
    The whole office staff was wonderful. Dr. C was great. Not my favorite procedure, but they all made it okay.
    — Oct 27, 2022
    About Dr. Boris Cvetkovski, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801842976
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Bellevue Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boris Cvetkovski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cvetkovski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cvetkovski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cvetkovski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cvetkovski works at Gastro Intestinal Hlthcre in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Cvetkovski’s profile.

    Dr. Cvetkovski has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cvetkovski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Cvetkovski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cvetkovski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cvetkovski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cvetkovski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

