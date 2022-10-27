Dr. Boris Cvetkovski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cvetkovski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Cvetkovski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Boris Cvetkovski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Cvetkovski works at
Digestive Diseases Diagnostic Center2011 Falls Valley Dr Ste 106, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 870-1311
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
The whole office staff was wonderful. Dr. C was great. Not my favorite procedure, but they all made it okay.
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1801842976
- Meml Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
