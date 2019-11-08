Overview

Dr. Boris Epstein, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Epstein works at Oceanside Medical in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.