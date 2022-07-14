Overview

Dr. Boris Havkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.



Dr. Havkin works at HAVKIN UROLOGY in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.