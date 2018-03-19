Overview

Dr. Boris Ioffe, DO is a Dermatologist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Ioffe works at Dermatology Associates of Parker County in Weatherford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Shingles and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.