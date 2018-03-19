Dr. Ioffe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boris Ioffe, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Boris Ioffe, DO is a Dermatologist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Dr. Ioffe works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of Parker County912 Foster Ln Ste 200, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 489-6789
-
2
Tarrant Dermatology Consultants, P.A.1622 8th Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 927-2332Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Ioffee for a skin condition. He is very nice and explains everything to you. When you visit his office there is little to no wait time before your appointment. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Boris Ioffe, DO
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
- Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
- Dermatology
