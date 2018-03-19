See All Dermatologists in Weatherford, TX
Dr. Boris Ioffe, DO

Dermatology
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Boris Ioffe, DO is a Dermatologist in Weatherford, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

Dr. Ioffe works at Dermatology Associates of Parker County in Weatherford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Shingles and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Associates of Parker County
    912 Foster Ln Ste 200, Weatherford, TX 76086 (817) 489-6789
    Tarrant Dermatology Consultants, P.A.
    1622 8th Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 (817) 927-2332
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Shingles
Hives
Dermatitis
Shingles
Hives

Dermatitis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Itchy Skin
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acanthosis Nigricans
Allergic Reaction
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cryotherapy for Warts
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatological Disorders
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Destruction of Skin Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo
Patch Testing
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriatic Arthritis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Lesion
Spider Veins
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
UVB Box
  • View other providers who treat UVB Box
Varicose Eczema
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health
    Golden Rule
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    PHCS

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 19, 2018
    I have been seeing Dr Ioffee for a skin condition. He is very nice and explains everything to you. When you visit his office there is little to no wait time before your appointment. I highly recommend him.
    MARY in Mineral Wells — Mar 19, 2018
    About Dr. Boris Ioffe, DO

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1598949646
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Internship
    Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
    Medical Education
    Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ioffe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ioffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Ioffe has seen patients for Dermatitis, Shingles and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ioffe on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ioffe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ioffe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ioffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ioffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

