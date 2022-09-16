Overview of Dr. Boris Itskovich, MD

Dr. Boris Itskovich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.



Dr. Itskovich works at Boris Itskovich MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.