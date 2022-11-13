Overview of Dr. Boris Kaim, MD

Dr. Boris Kaim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MARIAN HEALTH CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Kaim works at Texas Neurodiagnostics in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.