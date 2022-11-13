Dr. Boris Kaim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Kaim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Boris Kaim, MD
Dr. Boris Kaim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MARIAN HEALTH CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Kaim works at
Dr. Kaim's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Neurodiagnostic Headache & Sleep Disorder Center PA2311 N Mesa St Ste F, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaim?
No waiting, friendly staff, courteous and friendly doctor plus clear explanation of my problems are the making of the excellent care I received. I must add that I am 89 yrs old and hard to please!!!
About Dr. Boris Kaim, MD
- Psychiatry
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1326054164
Education & Certifications
- MARIAN HEALTH CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
- Neurology and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaim works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.