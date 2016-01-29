Dr. Boris Kogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Kogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Boris Kogan, MD
Dr. Boris Kogan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Kogan works at
Dr. Kogan's Office Locations
Boris Kogan MD59 Dina Ct, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 979-3307
Drs Steven M Emmett and Boris Kogan Partners3104 Quentin Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 339-5544
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Prompt response to emergency calls. Takes your concern seriously without bias. Very attentive to child and made him feel very comfortable, especially when he was getting his shots.
About Dr. Boris Kogan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1669431722
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kogan works at
Dr. Kogan speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kogan.
