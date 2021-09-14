Dr. Boris Komrovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komrovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Komrovsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Boris Komrovsky, MD
Dr. Boris Komrovsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Komrovsky works at
Dr. Komrovsky's Office Locations
-
1
Strongsville Family Health Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 878-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Independence FHC5001 Rockside Rd # IN40, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 986-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Komrovsky?
I have been with him almost 40 years. I love him. I named my first child (which is a dog) after him. He’s drastically changed my life for the better. He’s literally saved my vision.
About Dr. Boris Komrovsky, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1336183607
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Metropolitan General Hospital
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Komrovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Komrovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Komrovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Komrovsky works at
Dr. Komrovsky has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komrovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Komrovsky speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Komrovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komrovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Komrovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Komrovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.