See All Nephrologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Boris Medvedovsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Boris Medvedovsky, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Boris Medvedovsky, MD

Dr. Boris Medvedovsky, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Medvedovsky works at Gulf Coast Kidney Associates PL in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Bronx, NY and Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Medvedovsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Kidney Associates
    1921 Waldemere St Ste 306, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 917-8722
  2. 2
    Bronx Lebanon Nephrology Pllc
    1650 Selwyn Ave Apt 8G, Bronx, NY 10457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 518-5232
  3. 3
    Fresenius Medical Care Venice
    1120 Indian Hills Blvd, Venice, FL 34293 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 493-5969
  4. 4
    South Bronx Dialysis Center
    1940 Webster Ave, Bronx, NY 10457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 299-9212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperkalemia
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperkalemia
Chronic Kidney Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Medvedovsky?

    Oct 26, 2021
    Dr. Medvedovsky is a wonderful doctor. He truly cares and takes the time to listen and provide the right treatment options. I'm having a diabetes related issue and went to Dr. Medvedovsky after a series of other provider's treatments did not work. Because of Dr. Medvedovsky's swift action with ordering blood work and an ultrasound, I was given the knowledge I needed to take the next steps towards finding the source of the issue. I'm not 100% there yet, but have been given hope that I'm closer to a proper diagnosis and treatment.
    John — Oct 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Boris Medvedovsky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Boris Medvedovsky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Medvedovsky to family and friends

    Dr. Medvedovsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Medvedovsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Boris Medvedovsky, MD.

    About Dr. Boris Medvedovsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689833303
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Medvedovsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Medvedovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Medvedovsky has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medvedovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Medvedovsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medvedovsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medvedovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medvedovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Boris Medvedovsky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.