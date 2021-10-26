Dr. Medvedovsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boris Medvedovsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Boris Medvedovsky, MD
Dr. Boris Medvedovsky, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Medvedovsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Medvedovsky's Office Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Kidney Associates1921 Waldemere St Ste 306, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8722
-
2
Bronx Lebanon Nephrology Pllc1650 Selwyn Ave Apt 8G, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 518-5232
-
3
Fresenius Medical Care Venice1120 Indian Hills Blvd, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (941) 493-5969
-
4
South Bronx Dialysis Center1940 Webster Ave, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 299-9212
Hospital Affiliations
- BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Medvedovsky?
Dr. Medvedovsky is a wonderful doctor. He truly cares and takes the time to listen and provide the right treatment options. I'm having a diabetes related issue and went to Dr. Medvedovsky after a series of other provider's treatments did not work. Because of Dr. Medvedovsky's swift action with ordering blood work and an ultrasound, I was given the knowledge I needed to take the next steps towards finding the source of the issue. I'm not 100% there yet, but have been given hope that I'm closer to a proper diagnosis and treatment.
About Dr. Boris Medvedovsky, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1689833303
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Medvedovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medvedovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medvedovsky works at
Dr. Medvedovsky has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medvedovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Medvedovsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medvedovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medvedovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medvedovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.