Dr. Boris Orkin, MD
Dr. Boris Orkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College.
Dr. Orkin works at
Dr. Orkin's Office Locations
Boris I Orkin MD PC1180 Beacon St Ste 5B, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 277-0090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Could not recommend Dr. Orkin more. He was honest, professional and kind during a very difficult time. He immediately made me feel comfortable, educated me on the procedures and made my safety his number one priority. He called me the days following my procedure and was so genuine in his approach to the conversation. Honestly cannot recommend him highly enough. Thank you, Dr. Orkin.
About Dr. Boris Orkin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1427039338
Education & Certifications
- Karnatak University / Karnatak Medical College
Dr. Orkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orkin works at
Dr. Orkin speaks Polish and Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Orkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.