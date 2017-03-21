Overview

Dr. Boris Reznik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Second Moscow Med Inst and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford and Adventist Health Reedley.



Dr. Reznik works at Boris Reznik, MD in Hanford, CA with other offices in Selma, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.