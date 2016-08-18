Overview of Dr. Boris Ripa, MD

Dr. Boris Ripa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Stavropol State Medical Academy - M.D..



Dr. Ripa works at Friendly Pediatrics PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.