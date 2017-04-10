Dr. Boris Royak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Royak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boris Royak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Boris Royak, MD
Dr. Boris Royak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Royak works at
Dr. Royak's Office Locations
ARC Psychiatry25700 Science Park Dr Ste 210, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 450-1613
Fairhaven Community850 Marseilles Ave, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 Directions (419) 294-4973
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A great guy. Fully proficient and professional, yet compassionate.
About Dr. Boris Royak, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Royak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Royak accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Royak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Royak has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Royak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Royak speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Royak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Royak.
