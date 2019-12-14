Dr. Rubashkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boris Rubashkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Boris Rubashkin, MD
Dr. Boris Rubashkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY.
Dr. Rubashkin's Office Locations
Twin Hearts Health Care LLC9525 Katy Fwy Ste 312, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 463-9449
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubashkin understandings the mind as well a large variation of medications. He has you weighed in the reception. Administers medications that help against weight gain. Such a comparison doctor. I guess you could have qualms with his not exactly being American. I found him being deeply sensitive to my welfare. The greatest thing he ever did was taking a small risk with a new type medication and it balanced me. I’ll never be the same because of him. I stay in Houston because of him. Never in the 35 years of psychiatrist care did I have a doctor Whig could treat the complicated bi-polor. He has given me a new better life...
About Dr. Boris Rubashkin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1750473047
Education & Certifications
- SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubashkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubashkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubashkin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Impulse Control Disorders and Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubashkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubashkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubashkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubashkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubashkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.