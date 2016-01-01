Overview of Dr. Boris Sagalovich, MD

Dr. Boris Sagalovich, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr



Dr. Sagalovich works at Boris Sagalovich MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.