Dr. Boris Sagalovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Boris Sagalovich, MD
Dr. Boris Sagalovich, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
Dr. Sagalovich works at
Dr. Sagalovich's Office Locations
Boris Sagalovich MD PC1664 E 14th St Ste 501, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 375-2519
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Boris Sagalovich, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1346391174
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sagalovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sagalovich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sagalovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sagalovich has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sagalovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sagalovich speaks Polish and Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sagalovich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sagalovich.
