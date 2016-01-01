Dr. Sagalovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boris Sagalovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Boris Sagalovsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from LATVIJAS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.
Dr. Sagalovsky works at
Locations
Cardiac Care Associates PC1205 S Main St Ste 101, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-0077
Franciscan St. Anthony Health - Crown Point1201 S Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 757-6006
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Boris Sagalovsky, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1073510087
Education & Certifications
- LATVIJAS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
