Dr. Boris Sawula, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Boris Sawula, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Dr. Sawula's Office Locations
Boris J. Sawula M.d. PC538 Litchfield St Ste 202, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Both Dr. Sawula and his staff are excellent! I feel very confident to leave my care in their hands!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Sawula has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawula works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawula.
