Dr. Shemer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boris Shemer, MD
Overview
Dr. Boris Shemer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from VINNICA MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Shemer works at
Locations
Borris Shemer7607 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 28, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Directions (323) 656-7094
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Boris Shemer, MD
- Family Medicine
- 61 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1356489884
Education & Certifications
- VINNICA MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shemer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shemer speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shemer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shemer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.