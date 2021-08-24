Dr. Sheynberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boris Sheynberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Boris Sheynberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PARIS VI - UNIVERSITI PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE / FACULTI DE MIDECINE PITII-SALPETRIERE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Sheynberg works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Ambulatory Surgery32 Imperial Ave, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 226-1760
-
2
Norwalk Hospital34 Maple St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 226-1760Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent known him for many years and is the absolute best...
About Dr. Boris Sheynberg, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1033295134
Education & Certifications
- PARIS VI - UNIVERSITI PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE / FACULTI DE MIDECINE PITII-SALPETRIERE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheynberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheynberg works at
Dr. Sheynberg has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheynberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheynberg speaks Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheynberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheynberg.
