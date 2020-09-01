Overview of Dr. Boris Sheynin, MD

Dr. Boris Sheynin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Sheynin works at Oakton Park Medical Center in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.