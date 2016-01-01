Dr. Zhalkovsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boris Zhalkovsky, MD
Dr. Boris Zhalkovsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Carlos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.
- 1 809 Laurel St Unit 6912, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 219-3600
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1518146489
- ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE
